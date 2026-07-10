Swedbank AB Has $15.21 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Swedbank AB reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,741 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 24,062 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.07% of Humana worth $15,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $217.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $300.00 price objective on Humana in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $303.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUM

Humana Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Humana stock opened at $397.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.22. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $415.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The business had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. Humana's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Humana's dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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