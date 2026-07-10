Swedbank AB Has $15.58 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,956 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in Datadog were worth $15,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 7.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Arete Research upped their target price on Datadog from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.73.

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Datadog Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $269.00 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $278.70. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.91, a PEG ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm's 50-day moving average is $224.08 and its 200-day moving average is $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

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Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,760,883.30. This trade represents a 75.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $14,612,847.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 531,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,011,846.55. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,405,621 shares of company stock worth $309,070,507 in the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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