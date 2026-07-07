Swedbank AB Has $159.15 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933,151 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 150,144 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 1.42% of BorgWarner worth $159,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 9,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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BorgWarner Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of BWA traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 595,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,696. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner's payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $1,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 213,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,666,587.96. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $1,951,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 405,964 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,436.84. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,310,115 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BorgWarner to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BorgWarner from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 price target on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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