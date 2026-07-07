Swedbank AB Has $197.43 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464,233 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,414,116 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.63% of Ingersoll Rand worth $197,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 3.5%

NYSE IR traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $77.79. 653,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,774. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,992. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on IR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $92.75.

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About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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