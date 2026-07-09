Swedbank AB Has $26.40 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,087 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $26,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,612,546 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,954,739,000 after buying an additional 293,558 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,865,690,000 after buying an additional 1,333,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,159 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,407,382,000 after acquiring an additional 55,098 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,849,741 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,703,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,419 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,574,672 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,210,038,000 after acquiring an additional 818,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares in the company, valued at $474,700. This represents a 72.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. The trade was a 45.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,068. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $299.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $301.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NXPI opened at $283.81 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $183.00 and a 52-week high of $339.95. The business's fifty day moving average is $298.92 and its 200-day moving average is $247.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.NXP Semiconductors's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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