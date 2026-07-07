Swedbank AB Has $278.95 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Swedbank AB trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,655 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 23,616 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 1.23% of Ulta Beauty worth $278,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 231.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $454.83. 120,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,223. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.60 and a fifty-two week high of $714.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $492.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.46.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the sale, the director owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. This represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus set a $550.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $712.00 to $647.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $725.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.09.

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Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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