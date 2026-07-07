Swedbank AB Has $488.35 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Swedbank AB decreased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319,605 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 191,986 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.12% of Oracle worth $488,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,677,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1,945.8% during the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 88,203 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $178,001,000 after acquiring an additional 105,368 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 3.6%

NYSE:ORCL traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,317,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,890,602. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The business's fifty day moving average is $185.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $399.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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