Swedbank AB Has $9.98 Million Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Swedbank AB grew its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,020 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.05% of Astera Labs worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,708,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 153.1% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company's stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Revere Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.75.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,079,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $702,214,489.08. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,040,691 shares of company stock worth $507,675,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ ALAB traded down $4.48 on Friday, hitting $412.97. 2,158,702 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.76 and a 200-day moving average of $214.65. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.18 and a 52 week high of $499.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 3.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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