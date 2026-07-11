Swedbank AB Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,436,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 206,118 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 4.0% of Swedbank AB's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.26% of Broadcom worth $3,849,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3%

AVGO stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $399.97. 14,579,242 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,802,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.58 and a 1 year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $9,479,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 219,989 shares in the company, valued at $83,417,628.91. The trade was a 10.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 36,644 shares of company stock worth $13,982,964 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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