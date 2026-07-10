Swedbank AB Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Swedbank AB grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,125 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $997,102.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,208.04. This represents a 88.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,994. This trade represents a 48.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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