Swedbank AB Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,660 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,567 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $25,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 154.3% in the first quarter. O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $346,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMB opened at $109.93 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $137.46. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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