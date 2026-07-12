Swedbank AB Invests $2.72 Million in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,750 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Saia by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 85 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 1,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Saia by 69.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded Saia to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on Saia in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Saia from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $458.50.

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Saia Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $420.82. 348,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,349. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.32 and a 12 month high of $494.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $448.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.09. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Saia had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $806.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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