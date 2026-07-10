Swedbank AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,741 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,919 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $14,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 63.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $81.93.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Regency Centers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $21,529,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terah L. Devereaux sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $99,373.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,718.60. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 283,782 shares of company stock worth $22,255,898 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on REG

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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