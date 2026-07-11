Swedbank AB Makes New $11.45 Million Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 380,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 567.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.82. 6,638,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,980. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,973,727. The trade was a 34.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $384,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $720,576. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report).

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