Swedbank AB Purchases 135,156 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,251 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 135,156 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.27% of American International Group worth $107,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 79.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,534,448 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,241,091,000 after buying an additional 12,645,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,046,055 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,045,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,203 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American International Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,371,853 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,400,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,246 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,618,321 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,336,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,363 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,256,290 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $805,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,979 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.22. American International Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. American International Group's payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American International Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American International Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American International Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American International Group from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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