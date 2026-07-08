Swedbank AB Purchases 22,555 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,185 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $96,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,781,790,000 after purchasing an additional 966,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,474,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,074 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,387,347,000 after purchasing an additional 485,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.90.

View Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.78. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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