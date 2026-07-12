Swedbank AB Purchases Shares of 23,709 Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,709 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Federal Signal by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Federal Signal by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $139.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE:FSS traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.01. 478,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,822. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.58 and a 200 day moving average of $114.35. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $579.87 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Federal Signal's payout ratio is 13.64%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

Further Reading

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