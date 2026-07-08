Swedbank AB Raises Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,259 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 195,681 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.13% of Vertiv worth $125,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.1% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Vertiv by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 514 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of VRT opened at $305.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.07. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $110.06 and a one year high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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