Swedbank AB Sells 16,819 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,234 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 16,819 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in CRH were worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 9.5% during the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the construction company's stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of CRH by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,203 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the construction company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,286 shares of the construction company's stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $141.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $91.22 and a 1 year high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. CRH's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Further Reading

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