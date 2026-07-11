Swedbank AB Sells 21,758 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,174 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 21,758 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Entegris were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Entegris by 7.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,573,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Entegris by 66.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Entegris by 1.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,021 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000.

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Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.35. 1,442,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,700. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $186.94. The company's 50-day moving average price is $147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.28. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.Entegris's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,886,975.88. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. The trade was a 22.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $14,999,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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