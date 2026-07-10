Swedbank AB Sells 4,951 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Swedbank AB reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,039 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.23% of Molina Healthcare worth $16,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,458 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,831,000 after buying an additional 201,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,690,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,453,000 after buying an additional 329,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,796,000 after acquiring an additional 447,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,942,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $232.23 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $169.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $185.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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