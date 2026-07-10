Swedbank AB Sells 58,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Swedbank AB cut its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.12% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 311.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,374,162 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,001 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,333 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 980,985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,618,000 after purchasing an additional 191,085 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,116,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,135,000 after purchasing an additional 76,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bayhunt Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock's 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.32%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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