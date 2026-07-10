Swedbank AB Sells 702 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,103 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.08% of Markel Group worth $19,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company's stock.

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Markel Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of MKL opened at $1,949.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,857.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,965.04. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,719.41 and a 52 week high of $2,207.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 10.85%.The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 113.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2,025.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,191,514.95. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane Leopold bought 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,792.61 per share, for a total transaction of $179,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,815.90. This represents a 4.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

See Also

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