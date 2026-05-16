Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Masco Corporation $MAS

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 86,868 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Masco were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 134.2% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 370 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 114.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Masco from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $80.07.

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Masco News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Masco, and also nudged higher its Q2 2026, Q1 2028, and FY2028 EPS forecasts, signaling expectations for better profitability ahead. Masco estimate update

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Masco, and also nudged higher its Q2 2026, Q1 2028, and FY2028 EPS forecasts, signaling expectations for better profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s longer-term growth plans and 2028 financial targets suggest management is focusing on expansion and improved execution, which can support investor confidence. Masco growth strategy article

The firm’s longer-term growth plans and 2028 financial targets suggest management is focusing on expansion and improved execution, which can support investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved governance changes and board elections at the annual meeting, a routine corporate action that is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Governance update

Shareholders approved governance changes and board elections at the annual meeting, a routine corporate action that is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Negative Sentiment: Some longer-dated analyst forecasts were trimmed, including Q3 2026, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, which may reinforce concerns about growth consistency even as near-term estimates improved. Masco estimate revision

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $899,719.20. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Trading Down 4.6%

MAS opened at $65.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 815.20% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.76%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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