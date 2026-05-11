Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,689 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $52,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $936.72 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $565.78 and a 52-week high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $276.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $870.56 and a 200-day moving average of $871.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Autonomous Res dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $942.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs said a Trump-Xi summit could help accelerate gains in the Chinese yuan, reinforcing its view that China’s currency may strengthen if trade tensions ease. That could be seen as a sign Goldman’s currency strategists are still influential on global markets. Article Title

Goldman Sachs said a Trump-Xi summit could help accelerate gains in the Chinese yuan, reinforcing its view that China’s currency may strengthen if trade tensions ease. That could be seen as a sign Goldman’s currency strategists are still influential on global markets. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said he thinks Goldman Sachs is “going higher,” and pointed to the firm as a likely winner from giant IPO activity ahead. That supports the bullish case for GS’s investment banking pipeline. Article Title

Jim Cramer said he thinks Goldman Sachs is “going higher,” and pointed to the firm as a likely winner from giant IPO activity ahead. That supports the bullish case for GS’s investment banking pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also highlighted a retirement survey showing consumers are under pressure from expenses and need more structured planning. While this is more of a brand/marketing story than a direct earnings driver, it keeps Goldman visible in wealth management and asset management. Article Title

Goldman Sachs also highlighted a retirement survey showing consumers are under pressure from expenses and need more structured planning. While this is more of a brand/marketing story than a direct earnings driver, it keeps Goldman visible in wealth management and asset management. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman reportedly delayed its Federal Reserve rate-cut outlook to late 2026, citing inflation pressure from higher energy prices tied to Middle East tensions. This is an important macro view, but it is more relevant for rates and markets broadly than for GS’s near-term fundamentals. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 2,704 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.99, for a total transaction of $2,598,516.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,060,213.72. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,679 shares of company stock valued at $40,272,963. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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