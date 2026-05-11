Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $34,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $878.24 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $637.21 and a 12-month high of $1,034.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $940.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $906.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's dividend payout ratio is 29.51%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total value of $4,659,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,106,880. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total transaction of $2,066,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,658,227.40. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Truist Financial set a $1,147.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $945.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $990.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,010.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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