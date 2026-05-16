Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,998 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,366 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,300,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,939,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,746 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,046 shares during the period. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $1,009,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $62.36. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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