Swiss National Bank Buys 66,500 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Equity Residential worth $62,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,674,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,922,935 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,630,103,000 after acquiring an additional 688,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,258,275 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $644,412,000 after acquiring an additional 114,604 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,242,013 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $582,617,000 after purchasing an additional 44,127 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,405,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $466,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equity Residential from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.40.

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Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $57.57 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). Equity Residential had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $779.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.7025 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Equity Residential's payout ratio is 112.40%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential NYSE: EQR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company's core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

See Also

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