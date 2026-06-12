Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,147,060 shares of the software company's stock after selling 75,740 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Adobe worth $401,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the software company's stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 359,373 shares of the software company's stock worth $125,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,000,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 76,554 shares of the software company's stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 975 shares of the software company's stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $285.00 price target on Adobe in a research report on Monday. Dbs Bank cut Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $331.65.

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Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $218.24 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $245.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.09 and a fifty-two week high of $416.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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