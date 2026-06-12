Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,455,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 231,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Lam Research worth $591,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.01.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $362.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.64. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $364.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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