Swiss National Bank Has $212.07 Million Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,325,100 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 139,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $212,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 444,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $44,950,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $108.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

Get Our Latest Report on ORLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $90.10 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $93.38. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here