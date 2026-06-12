Swiss National Bank Has $387.17 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,060,500 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 204,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Boston Scientific worth $387,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,497,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,064,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,759,657 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $263,133,000 after purchasing an additional 477,680 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting a low forward P/E and significant upside potential, which may help support the stock after its sharp year-to-date de-rating. BTIG Remains Bullish On Boston Scientific (BSX); Check Out What It Says About The Stock

BTIG reiterated a bullish view on Boston Scientific, highlighting a low forward P/E and significant upside potential, which may help support the stock after its sharp year-to-date de-rating. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary still shows broad Wall Street support, with several buy ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting some investors see the selloff as overdone.

Recent analyst commentary still shows broad Wall Street support, with several buy ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting some investors see the selloff as overdone. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific’s Q1 results beat estimates slightly, with revenue up 11.6% year over year, but the market appears more focused on forward guidance and segment-level growth trends than the last quarter’s results.

Boston Scientific’s Q1 results beat estimates slightly, with revenue up 11.6% year over year, but the market appears more focused on forward guidance and segment-level growth trends than the last quarter’s results. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only modestly, signaling little change to the core earnings outlook, though the revisions add to the cautious tone around near-term expectations.

Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates only modestly, signaling little change to the core earnings outlook, though the revisions add to the cautious tone around near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been sliding after a guidance reduction and renewed scrutiny over slower growth in important businesses, including WATCHMAN and ablation technologies, which is weighing on investor confidence. Boston Scientific Stock (BSX) Opinions on Recent Stock Decline

The stock has been sliding after a guidance reduction and renewed scrutiny over slower growth in important businesses, including WATCHMAN and ablation technologies, which is weighing on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: A recent market update showed BSX declined again in the latest session, reinforcing the bearish momentum that has followed the guidance-related selloff. Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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