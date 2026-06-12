Swiss National Bank Has $424.74 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 92,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Capital One Financial worth $424,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 25,837 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 47,753 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 560,116 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $135,750,000 after acquiring an additional 29,278 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $189.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.52.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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