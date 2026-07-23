Swiss National Bank Has $46.86 Million Position in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Nova worth $46,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,166,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $940,683,000 after purchasing an additional 697,210 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 377,579 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $161,888,000 after purchasing an additional 50,154 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Nova by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,148 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Nova from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nova from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $556.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVMI

Nova Price Performance

Nova stock opened at $454.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.74. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $232.73 and a one year high of $615.99.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eitan Oppenhaim sold 1,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.20, for a total transaction of $749,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,731,885.20. This trade represents a 16.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gabriel Waisman sold 2,966 shares of Nova stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.30, for a total value of $1,486,855.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 28,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,394,328.20. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,266 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Nova

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report).

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