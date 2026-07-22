Swiss National Bank Has $56.33 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,300 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $56,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,708,656 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $945,004,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,312,305 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $940,597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $235,486,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 733.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,887,853 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $231,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,798 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $221,262,000 after buying an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company's stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $178.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $164.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.53.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.Expeditors International of Washington's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 101.0%. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $153.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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