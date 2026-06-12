Swiss National Bank Has $564.37 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525,539 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 90,040 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of American Express worth $564,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.9% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 218.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,243.9% in the third quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 159.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Express Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of AXP opened at $318.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $286.15 and a 52 week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $345.00 target price on American Express in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXP

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

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