Swiss National Bank Has $684.19 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 221,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Philip Morris International worth $684,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2,114.9% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 33,357 shares of the company's stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 31,851 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.88.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $180.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.08 and a 200-day moving average of $169.70. The stock has a market cap of $282.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. Philip Morris International's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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