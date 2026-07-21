Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Dover worth $83,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Dover by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company's stock.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $209.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.09 and a 200 day moving average of $215.24. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $158.97 and a fifty-two week high of $237.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.19 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Dover's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dover from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover's activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

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