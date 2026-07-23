Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,200 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of Everest Group worth $40,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company's stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Everest Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,067 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 874 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of EG stock opened at $373.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.29. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $385.68.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 11.76%.The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EG shares. Evercore set a $375.00 price target on Everest Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $387.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Everest Group

Everest Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Everest Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks noted Everest Group may be positioned to beat upcoming earnings estimates, which could support the stock if results come in ahead of expectations. Article Title

Zacks noted Everest Group may be positioned to beat upcoming earnings estimates, which could support the stock if results come in ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analysts set a price target of $387.73, suggesting some Wall Street upside remains from current levels. Article Title

Analysts set a price target of $387.73, suggesting some Wall Street upside remains from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Everest Group’s own profile as a leader in insurance/reinsurance remains intact, and another company’s recognition in Everest Group’s healthcare CXM assessment highlights the firm’s industry relevance. Article Title

Everest Group’s own profile as a leader in insurance/reinsurance remains intact, and another company’s recognition in Everest Group’s healthcare CXM assessment highlights the firm’s industry relevance. Neutral Sentiment: One commentary piece argued against the stock, but it did not include any new company-specific operating news. Article Title

One commentary piece argued against the stock, but it did not include any new company-specific operating news. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut EPS estimates for several periods, including Q2 2026, FY2026, Q1/Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, which can weigh on sentiment by implying slightly slower earnings momentum. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,874,532.80. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Everest Group

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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