Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp $FSUN

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN - Free Report) by 110.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of FirstSun Capital Bancorp worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FSUN alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,880,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,403,000 after acquiring an additional 189,493 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $6,697,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 199.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 110,662 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 96.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 201,729 shares of the company's stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $45.00 price target on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on FirstSun Capital Bancorp from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSUN opened at $38.99 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.31. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Profile

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FirstSun Capital Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FirstSun Capital Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While FirstSun Capital Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here