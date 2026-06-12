Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609,100 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 162,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of General Motors worth $212,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 81.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 348.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 436.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $130,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM unveiled new battery and energy-storage initiatives, including a partnership with Peak Energy and a push into sodium-ion and grid-storage technology, which could open new revenue streams. GM battery technology article

GM unveiled new battery and energy-storage initiatives, including a partnership with Peak Energy and a push into sodium-ion and grid-storage technology, which could open new revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: GM is also expanding vehicle-to-grid capabilities, allowing some EV owners to sell power back to the grid, reinforcing the company’s position in the energy ecosystem. GM vehicle-to-grid article

GM is also expanding vehicle-to-grid capabilities, allowing some EV owners to sell power back to the grid, reinforcing the company’s position in the energy ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank nudged higher their earnings estimates for GM, which can support sentiment by signaling stronger profit expectations. GM analyst estimate update

Analysts at Erste Group Bank nudged higher their earnings estimates for GM, which can support sentiment by signaling stronger profit expectations. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Mary Barra sold shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan; while routine, insider selling can create some caution among investors. Barra Form 4 filing

CEO Mary Barra sold shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan; while routine, insider selling can create some caution among investors. Negative Sentiment: GM also faced headlines about a dealer lawsuit, criticism of oversized trucks, and political scrutiny over right-to-repair issues, which may weigh on sentiment even if they are less immediate than the battery news. GM dealer lawsuit article

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $80.92 on Friday. General Motors Company has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on GM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,453.15. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 598,149 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,358 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

See Also

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