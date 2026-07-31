Swiss National Bank Purchases 60,700 Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. $USAR

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Free Report) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,500 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of USA Rare Earth worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the third quarter worth $8,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth during the fourth quarter valued at $1,586,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the third quarter valued at $734,000. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 489,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in USA Rare Earth by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company's stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on USAR. Wedbush lifted their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded USA Rare Earth from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on USA Rare Earth in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Rare Earth has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USA Rare Earth

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Rare Earth

In related news, Director Carolyn Trabuco sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $427,688.91. This represents a 40.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USA Rare Earth Stock Performance

USAR stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. USA Rare Earth Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $43.98. The firm's fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.45.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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