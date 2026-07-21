Swiss National Bank Purchases 773,700 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,485,586 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 773,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Ford Motor worth $132,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $674,437,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,438,722 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $423,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866,285 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 610.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,177,304 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $146,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,153,383 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $500,572,000 after buying an additional 8,086,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 458.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,002,765 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $103,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company's 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.79.

View Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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