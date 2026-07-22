Swiss National Bank Raises Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Swiss National Bank raised its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610,544 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of FirstEnergy worth $81,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,334 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,178 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. New Street Research set a $52.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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