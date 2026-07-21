Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,703,100 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $136,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 137,043 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 33,574 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.95.

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Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $56,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,671,117.80. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 98,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,521,962.62. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock's fifty day moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.91. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.30 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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