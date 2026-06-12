Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475,660 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 170,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of CVS Health worth $275,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at $450,877,466.55. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS Health

Trending Headlines about CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Health said it is using Fluency’s enterprise AI platform to move autonomous agents from pilot projects into production, a sign it is working to cut administrative costs and improve workflow efficiency across the business. CVS is Using Fluency to Close Enterprise AI Deployment Gap

CVS Health said it is using Fluency’s enterprise AI platform to move autonomous agents from pilot projects into production, a sign it is working to cut administrative costs and improve workflow efficiency across the business. Positive Sentiment: Aetna launched “Mental Health on Demand,” which gives members real-time access to care and ongoing support; the company highlighted very fast clinician connection times, underscoring stronger service delivery and potentially better member engagement. Aetna Launches Aetna Mental Health on Demand To Provide Real Time Access to Care and Ongoing Support

Aetna launched “Mental Health on Demand,” which gives members real-time access to care and ongoing support; the company highlighted very fast clinician connection times, underscoring stronger service delivery and potentially better member engagement. Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark expanded coverage options for GLP-1 weight-loss medications, a move that may support affordability for members while strengthening the company’s position in a fast-growing and closely watched drug category. CVS Caremark Delivers Affordability and Access to GLP-1 Weight Management Medications With Expanded Coverage Options

CVS Health Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $100.38 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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