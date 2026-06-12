Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625,400 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 96,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Union Pacific worth $375,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,658,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,779,907,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 95.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 72.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $408,592,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $268.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $261.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.52. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $279.70. The firm has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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