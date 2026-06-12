Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,643,200 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 290,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of NextEra Energy worth $453,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,147 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.20.

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NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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