Swiss National Bank Sells 103,600 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793,381 shares of the company's stock after selling 103,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Johnson Controls International worth $214,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 120.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $144.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $100.86 and a 52-week high of $149.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

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