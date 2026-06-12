Swiss National Bank Sells 105,600 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955,500 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 105,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of McDonald's worth $597,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in McDonald's by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 735.7% during the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Price Performance

MCD opened at $285.02 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a one year low of $271.85 and a one year high of $341.75. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $289.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 61.34%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here